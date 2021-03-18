KP govt orders closure of business activities on weekends

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has notified the closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday in nine Covid hit districts of the province.

According to a notification, business centres and markets would be closed in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swat, Kohat, Charsadda, Swabi, Malakand and Lower Dir districts of the province on Saturday and Sunday.

However, medical stores, general stores and other basic necessities shops will remain open on all days.

Similarly, wedding halls and in-door restaurants have been banned from operating. Wedding events are instead to be organised in open areas with a maximum limit of people up to 300 people.

The provincial government had also banned all cultural, sports events, cinemas, shrines, while public parks will be closed at 6 pm.