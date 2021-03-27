‘Speculative pricing’: FIA freezes over 100 bank accounts of sugar mafia

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has held over 100 bank accounts of 40 alleged important personalities part of the ‘sugar mafia’, it emerged on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the FIA had registered cases against 10 major sugar mafia groups in the country, which, in connivance with mill owners, earned approximately Rs110 billion during the last one year through ‘speculative pricing’ commonly known as ‘Satta’.

According to media reports, the FIRs were registered against important personalities belonging to Malik Abad Satta Group, Multan Satta Group, Maulvi Zaheer Satta Group, Malik Majid Satta Group, Khurram Dawai Satta Group, Mirza Sugar Satta Group, Tufail Goga Satta Group, Bhalli Satta Group, Paracha Satta Group and Butt Sugar Satta Group.

The accused gambled for some “prominent sugar players”, sources said, adding that money laundering on a very large scale was also committed in this Satta process.