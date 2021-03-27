Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

‘Speculative pricing’: FIA freezes over 100 bank accounts of sugar mafia

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has held over 100 bank accounts of 40 alleged important personalities part of the ‘sugar mafia’, it emerged on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the FIA had registered cases against 10 major sugar mafia groups in the country, which, in connivance with mill owners, earned approximately Rs110 billion during the last one year through ‘speculative pricing’ commonly known as ‘Satta’.

According to media reports, the FIRs were registered against important personalities belonging to Malik Abad Satta Group, Multan Satta Group, Maulvi Zaheer Satta Group, Malik Majid Satta Group, Khurram Dawai Satta Group, Mirza Sugar Satta Group, Tufail Goga Satta Group, Bhalli Satta Group, Paracha Satta Group and Butt Sugar Satta Group.

The accused gambled for some “prominent sugar players”, sources said, adding that money laundering on a very large scale was also committed in this Satta process.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChinese celebs, netizens slam ‘two-faced’ Hugo Boss over Xinjiang
Next articleCapital traders lament NCOC’s ‘unilateral decision’ on market closures
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet ratifies 6pc increase in profit margins of oil companies, dealers

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has ratified a decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet with regard to 6pc increase in the margins...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to release info memorandum for sale of additional telecom spectrum

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to release an information memorandum for the auction of additional telecom spectrum during the first week of April. Sources...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSMA seeks inclusion of Inland Revenue officials in probe against sugar mills

ISLAMABAD: As the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has unearthed Rs404.20 billion worth tax evasion by sugar millers in the country from 2015 till...
Read more
ECONOMY

Tax ordinance makes return filing mandatory for IT exporters

ISLAMABAD: The Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, has made the filing of income tax return mandatory for people engaged in exporting computer software to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Bilawal terms SBP ordinance ‘attack on national sovereignty’ 

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the recently-promulgated State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ordinance as dangerous for the people...

China and Iran sign 25-year strategic cooperation agreement

Global cloud gaming market to grow 125pc in 2021: report

Capital traders lament NCOC’s ‘unilateral decision’ on market closures

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.