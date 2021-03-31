Sign inSubscribe
INDUSTRY

Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

By Agencies

Facebook and Google are planning two new undersea internet cables to connect South East Asia to North America.

The project with regional telecoms companies aims to supply faster internet to Singapore and Indonesia.

This comes after Facebook withdrew three projects to connect the US to Hong Kong with similar cables, following government concerns over spying.

The cables require regulatory approval from the national governments involved.

Article continues after this advertisement

“Named Echo and Bifrost, those will be the first two cables to go through a new diverse route crossing the Java Sea, and they will increase overall subsea capacity in the trans-Pacific by about 70%,” Kevin Salvadori, Facebook vice president of network investments, told Reuters news agency.

The cables will be the first to directly connect North America to the main parts of Indonesia, Facebook added.

Echo is due to be completed by 2023, in partnership with Google and Indonesian telecoms company XL Axiata. Bifrost is planned to be completed a year later.

Internet use

Although more than 73% of Indonesia’s population use the internet, the majority access it through mobile data.

Less than 10% use fixed-line broadband, a 2020 survey by the Indonesian Internet Providers Association found.

Facebook said last year it would build 3,000 km (1,8641 miles) of fibre in Indonesia across 20 cities, in addition to a previous deal to develop public wi-fi hot spots.

The tech giant would also continue efforts on the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN), Mr Salvadori said.

“We are working with partners and regulators to meet all of the concerns that people have, and we look forward to that cable being a valuable, productive trans-Pacific cable,” he added.

Previous efforts

The PLCN – funded by Facebook and Alphabet, Google’s parent company – was originally intended to link the United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

These plans were withdrawn last year following national security concerns raised by the Trump administration, but Facebook confirmed it was still working on them.

A separate proposal with Amazon to connect San Francisco with Hong Kong through undersea cables was also abandoned last year.

Earlier this month, a further scheme known as the Hong Kong-Americas project was also dropped by Facebook because of “ongoing concerns from the US government about direct communication links between the United States and Hong Kong”.

Facebook said it would “reconfigure” the plans to meet US government concerns.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s rising housing crunch devours fertile land
Next articleGovt to conduct forensic audit of loss making SOEs
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

TECH

Pakistani fintech SadaPay raises $7.2m in seed round  

LAHORE: SadaPay, a Pakistani FinTech startup, has announced raising $7.2 million in the recent seed round, totalling its funding to $9.3 million since its...
Read more
TECH

PayPal launches crypto checkout service

LONDON: PayPal Holdings Inc will announce later on Tuesday that it has started allowing U.S. consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at...
Read more
TECH

Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10bn over ten years

SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business, the company announced on...
Read more
E-Commerce

Arif Habib invests in eCommerce startup InstaMall

LAHORE: InstaMall, an eCommerce marketplace, has successfully managed to secure pre-seed investment from Pakistani business magnate and Arif Habib Group, Chairman, Arif Habib and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan to import sugar, cotton from India: Hammad Azhar

LAHORE: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday allowed the private sector to import 0.5 million tonnes of white sugar and cotton from India. This...

Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change

Govt to conduct forensic audit of loss making SOEs

Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.