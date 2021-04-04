Why are advertising agencies terrible at talent retention?

It’s that time of the year. As advertising agencies across Pakistan gear up to pitch for one of the largest media reviews in the country, an internal value proposition assessment is revealing the flaws in talent management and retention strategies. Across GroupM, Z2C Limited, Adcom, Synergy Advertising, and others, top talent with decades of experience has been leaving in droves over the past year, with the departure of Sarwar Khan at Maxus seemingly nuking the camel’s back.

Chief among the reasons for leaving are immigration to Australia or Canada, better salaries, a clear career progression, learning opportunities, and the prestige of joining the client-side. While there is little an advertising agency can do to retain talent on the brink of immigrating to what they think are greener pastures, there is possibly much they can do in the face of monetary compensation or reward structures and merit-based cultural reengineering.

According to data from LinkedIn Insights, the top advertising agencies in Pakistan – be it creative, digital, or media – ranked by the average tenure of employees are

Lowe & Rauf at 9.3 years Synergy Advertising at 8.7 years Interflow Communications at 8.3 years BullsEye Communication at 6.4 years Orientm McCann Pakistan at 5.9 years RED Communication Arts at 5.3 years IAL Saatchi & Saatchi at 4.5 years Adcom Leo Burnett at 4.3 years Blitz Advertising at 4.1 years Brainchild Communications Pakistan at 3.1 years Bramerz at 2.9 years BBDO Pakistan at 1.5 years

A comparative analysis pitting all Pakistan-based agencies of GroupM against Z2C Limited found that the average tenure of a GroupM employee across Mindshare, Mediacom, Wavemaker, Xaxis, and MEC was nearly 44 months which is 19% better than the average tenure of an employee of Z2C Limited across Starcom Pakistan, Blitz Advertising, Starcrest Communication, Brainchild Communications Pakistan, MHoldings, and PakMediaCom.

These numbers are still less than the apparent six average year tenure from the 12 listed advertising agencies mentioned above, with media predominantly taking the largest slice of the promotion services budgets of the advertiser, evidenced by a ranking based on taxes paid.

Article continues after this advertisement