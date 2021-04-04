Sign inSubscribe
Why are advertising agencies terrible at talent retention?

A culture that values acquisition over retention, across all industries, eventually translates to weak initiatives towards its human capital as well. Profit explores the deeper issues with advertising agencies as they struggle to prove or demonstrate stability to clients

Babar Khan Javed
By Babar Khan Javed

It’s that time of the year. As advertising agencies across Pakistan gear up to pitch for one of the largest media reviews in the country, an internal value proposition assessment is revealing the flaws in talent management and retention strategies. Across GroupM, Z2C Limited, Adcom, Synergy Advertising, and others, top talent with decades of experience has been leaving in droves over the past year, with the departure of Sarwar Khan at Maxus seemingly nuking the camel’s back.

Chief among the reasons for leaving are immigration to Australia or Canada, better salaries, a clear career progression, learning opportunities, and the prestige of joining the client-side. While there is little an advertising agency can do to retain talent on the brink of immigrating to what they think are greener pastures, there is possibly much they can do in the face of monetary compensation or reward structures and merit-based cultural reengineering.

According to data from LinkedIn Insights, the top advertising agencies in Pakistan – be it creative, digital, or media – ranked by the average tenure of employees are

  1. Lowe & Rauf at 9.3 years
  2. Synergy Advertising at 8.7 years
  3. Interflow Communications at 8.3 years
  4. BullsEye Communication at 6.4 years
  5. Orientm McCann Pakistan at 5.9 years
  6. RED Communication Arts at 5.3 years
  7. IAL Saatchi & Saatchi at 4.5 years
  8. Adcom Leo Burnett at 4.3 years
  9. Blitz Advertising at 4.1 years
  10. Brainchild Communications Pakistan at 3.1 years
  11. Bramerz at 2.9 years
  12. BBDO Pakistan at 1.5 years

A comparative analysis pitting all Pakistan-based agencies of GroupM against Z2C Limited found that the average tenure of a GroupM employee across Mindshare, Mediacom, Wavemaker, Xaxis, and MEC was nearly 44 months which is 19% better than the average tenure of an employee of Z2C Limited across Starcom Pakistan, Blitz Advertising, Starcrest Communication, Brainchild Communications Pakistan, MHoldings, and PakMediaCom.

These numbers are still less than the apparent six average year tenure from the 12 listed advertising agencies mentioned above, with media predominantly taking the largest slice of the promotion services budgets of the advertiser, evidenced by a ranking based on taxes paid.

To understand all the reasons executives are leaving the advertising function, we spoke with several marketers on the client-side and on the agency to document and highlight the chief variables compelling a break.

 

Babar Khan Javed covers the advertising industry and marketing function in Pakistan for Profit.

