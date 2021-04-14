Sign inSubscribe
TECH

Siri spills the beans on Apple’s next event

By Agencies

CUPERTINO: Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, might have spilled the beans by telling users on Tuesday that the iPhone maker is going to host a special event on April 20.

Siri, who is proficient at stone walling curious Apple fans quizzing it about new products and upcoming events by re-directing them to the company’s website, prematurely seemed to have revealed the plan to hold an event next Tuesday.

When asked by Reuters reporters about Apple’s next event on their iPhones, Siri responded by displaying a message that said, “the special event is on Tuesday, April 20th, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.”

The company was not immediately available to comment.

Article continues after this advertisement

The reveal was first reported by tech news website MacRumors.

Apple typically launches new hardware in an event in March. This year, the company did not have a product launch event and technology news websites speculated that it will launch new iPad Pro models and other products before its annual developers’ conference in June.

Known for splashy launches packed with hundreds of journalists at its sprawling campus, Apple has turned to virtual events since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoinbase listing marks latest step in crypto’s march to the mainstream
Next articleCar sales surge by over 31pc in 9MFY21
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

TECH

Digitising road freight: Pakistan’s Truck It In announces raising $1.5mn in pre-seed round

KARACHI: Online trucking marketplace Truck It In has announced raising $1.5 million in a pre-seed round from global and local institutional and angel investors...
Read more
FEATURED

Why are employee stock option plans important for startups?

On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officially allowed private companies to offer Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) to their employees,...
Read more
TECH

With $320,000 in pre-seed round and a mobile app, Edkasa hopes to make exam preparation easier for students

LAHORE: Edkasa, an up and coming education technology (edtech) startup, has announced raising $320,000 in a pre-seed round and launched a mobile application for...
Read more
TECH

Leaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users

WASHINGTON: A leaker says they are offering information on more than 500 million Facebook Inc users - including phone numbers and other data -...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Car sales surge by over 31pc in 9MFY21

With the exception of a few heavy vehicles, the overall auto sector enjoyed robust growth in the nine months of the current fiscal year...

Siri spills the beans on Apple’s next event

Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto’s march to the mainstream

ECC to approve grant for establishing four mother, child hospitals in Punjab

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.