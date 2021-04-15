Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Iran, Pakistan to sign free trade agreement

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: Iranian Consul General in Peshawar Hamid Reza Ghomi said on Wednesday that efforts were initiated to sign a free trade agreement between Iran and Pakistan.

Addressing businessmen at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that Iran wanted to boost bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan to strengthen regional economy.

The Iranian diplomat said that despite Covid-19 pandemic, the Iranian consulate facilitated the Pakistani businessmen and issued visas to them within a short span of time.

He lauded the efforts made by Pakistani ambassador in Iran, saying he played vital role in increasing trade volume between the two countries.

Article continues after this advertisement

He added that Iranian ambassador in Pakistan would soon visit Peshawar to hold a meeting with the businessmen to know their problems.

The envoy asked the Peshawar-based businessmen to cement trade relations with Mashhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to take benefits from each other’s experience and boost trade activities between the countries.

The meeting was also attended by SCCI senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Iranian Second Consul Seyed Ebrahim Dehnadi and other officials of Iranian Consulate in Peshawar.

Earlier, the businessmen led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sherbaz Bilour discussed a number of issues for improvement of the bilateral trade volume with the envoy.

Both the sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral trade between the two countries by signing a free trade agreement (FTA), installation of an effective banking channel, establishment of markets at border region, elimination of illegal trade, exchange of business delegation and organising joint trade exhibitions.

It was also agreed that a webinar between SCCI and Mashhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would be organised after Eidul Fitr to exchange views.

Sherbaz Bilour invited the Iranian businessmen to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in hydel power generation, marble, mining, match, furniture, honey, gems and other sectors.

He said that promotion of regional trade was need of the hour.

“There’s huge potential to further boost trade between Pakistan and Iran, which currently stands at $359 million,” said Mr Bilour.

He called upon Islamabad and Tehran to take serious initiatives to remove hurdles to bilateral trade.

He said that Iran should take benefits from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. He said that youth could play pivotal role in bolstering mutual relationships between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, Uzbekistan agree to early finalisation of PTA, TTA
Next articleFacebook signs first deal to buy renewable energy in India
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SECP automates ultimate beneficial ownership for companies

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched a facility on its eService portal for online submission of statutory Form-45, required...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Japan to further expand economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan on Thursday reviewed spectrum of business and investment relations, identified areas for further strengthening and expanding economic cooperation between the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM reiterates commitment to expeditiously complete CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday while underscoring the transformational significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reaffirmed the country’s commitment to...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF’s SDR could provide up to $3bn to Pakistan: Moody’s

ISLAMABAD: Moody’s has said that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDR) could provide ‘meaningful support’ to countries like Pakistan. The newly created...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Petroleum products likely to see price drop of up to Rs2

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to slash prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2, it was learnt on Thursday. The new prices are likely...

Pakistan on track to achieve fiscal sustainability: IMF

Policy hawks, courts will test ECB and euro debt markets

ECC withdraws customs duty on cotton yarn imports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.