Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

Popular SnackVideo, Edhi Ramadan fundraising campaign gains momentum; raises 5,000,000 PKR in 7 days

By press release

It’s just been a week since the start of the SnackVideo and Edhi fundraising campaign, but it has received an enthusiastic response from users, achieving a phenomenal success of raising over 5,000,000 Rupees in just a week.

In a hope to give back to the supportive Pakistan community while celebrating the annual Ramadan festival, SnackVideo, a popular short video platform recently taking off in Pakistan, teams up with Edhi, one of the most renowned NGO in Pakistan, to kickstart the #EidwithEdhi initiative on April 14 as a part of its all-around Ramadan campaign.

By simply sharing a video of your smiley face with the hashtag #EidwithEdhi on SnackVideo, 10 PKR will be donated to Edhi Foundation for children and families haunted by poverty, starvation and deprivation.

In Ramadan, a time all about charity and mutual help, the campaign was initiated with the firm belief that not all philanthropists have to donate a huge sum of money. Gathering small acts of kindness together can also bring smiles to millions of others in need.

Article continues after this advertisement

Apart from this fundraising campaign, users can also explore various other kinds of activities on SnackVideo. For example, Ramadan Live Carnival provides an opportunity for users to unleash their creativity to live stream and create entertaining content.

For all us food lovers out there, you can also share your recipes, enjoy watching cooking videos and have fun playing games at #RamadanRecipes.

The SnackVideo Ramadan campaign will continue throughout the Ramadan festival. Therefore, in this heartwarming festival of difficult times, don’t hesitate to check out this campaign, so as to express kindness to others as well as enjoy all kinds of fun activities on SnackVideo.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSystems Limited and IBM: Joining forces to hyperautomate financial services
Next articleNAB, FIA initiate probe to ascertain facts, fix responsibility for last year’s petroleum shortage
Avatar
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Systems Limited and IBM: Joining forces to hyperautomate financial services

The Hyperautomation takeover is inevitable all over the world. It is estimated that by 2024, organizations will lower operational costs by 30% through the...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Snack Video partners with Edhi Foundation to raise donations via video sharing 

Snack Video has partnered with Edhi Foundation to provide an indoor opportunity for people to support the vulnerable in Ramadan 2021, raising donations by...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL, Hysab Kytab launch finance management tool for app users

KARACHI: HBL has joined forces with Hysab Kytab to launch the first comprehensive Personal Finance Manager (PFM) solution, offered for the first time by...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL creates history: becomes first Pakistani bank to open branch in Beijing

KARACHI: HBL has become the first Pakistani bank to open a branch and serve clients in Beijing, China’s capital city. The inauguration ceremony for HBL...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX holds gong ceremony for onboarding of HBL as market maker

KARACHI: A gong ceremony was held at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to welcome HBL on board as a market maker for debt securities on...

As long as Khusro Bakhtyar is a cabinet member, conflict of interest will reign

PM directs EAC against imposing more taxes

NEPRA likely to notify decrease in power tariff

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.