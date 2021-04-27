Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Regional exports slump 5.7pc during 9MFY21

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan’s exports to its nine regional countries plunged over 5.7 per cent in the nine months of the current fiscal year (9MFY21) due to the impact of Covid-19, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

The data which was analysed by a local media outlet shows that Pakistan’s exports to China rebounded, posting a growth of 8.4pc to $1.407bn in 9MFY21 from $1.298bn in 9MFY20.

Pakistan’s exports to Afghan­istan fell 5.57pc to $746.328m in 9MFY21 from $790.377m in 9MFY20.

The country’s exports to India plunged 90.5pc to $2.197m this year from $23.167m in 9MFY20. Exports to India plunged by a whopping 90.8pc to $28.644m in whole FY20 from $311.958m over FY19.

Article continues after this advertisement

The exports to Iran jumped 374pc to $0.261m in 9MFY21 from $0.055m in 9MFY20. Most of the trade with Tehran is carried out through informal channels in border areas of Balochistan.

Exports to Bangladesh decreas­­ed 13.56pc to $438.418m in 9MFY21 from $574.038m. Islam­abad has recently reached out to Dhaka to revive talks to facilitate trade between the two countries.

Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka dipped by 24.2pc to $185.883m in 9MFY21from $245.131m in the previous year.

On the other hand, exports to Nepal plunged by 82.6pc to $3.502m in 9MFY21 from $20.178m the previous year while those to the Maldives dipped by 28.96pc to $4.044m from $5.693m. The export proceeds to Bhutan was recorded at $0.043m in 9MFY21 as against $0.094m over the last year. In the month of March, no exports proceeds were sent to Maldives.

However, the country’s trade deficit with the region narrowed slightly during the period under review as imports from these countries also dipped.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarin orders supply chain review to reduce gap between wholesale, retail prices
Next articleGucci, Facebook file joint lawsuit against alleged counterfeiter
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tarin orders supply chain review to reduce gap between wholesale, retail prices

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the officials concerned to review the entire supply chain from farmer to end-consumer...
Read more
HEADLINES

CDWP okays two projects worth Rs196bn

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday cleared two new development projects worth Rs196.5 billion, including the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway at a cost of Rs191.47 billion aimed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab seeks $500m WB loan for rural water supply, sanitation

The Punjab government is seeking $500 million from the World Bank to provide water to rural areas and address sanitation problems in 16 districts...
Read more
HEADLINES

Circular debt to remain over Rs1.1tr by 2023

The power sector circular debt would stay above Rs1.1 trillion by end of fiscal year 2023 against about Rs2.55tr estimated at present. According to a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CDWP okays two projects worth Rs196bn

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday cleared two new development projects worth Rs196.5 billion, including the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway at a cost of Rs191.47 billion aimed...

Punjab seeks $500m WB loan for rural water supply, sanitation

Saudi Arabia introduces SR200 banknote

Circular debt to remain over Rs1.1tr by 2023

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.