HEADLINES

Tarin orders supply chain review to reduce gap between wholesale, retail prices

Finance minister to chair ECC meeting on Wednesday

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the officials concerned to review the entire supply chain from farmer to end-consumer for minimising difference between wholesale and retail prices of basic commodities.

“The aim of this exercise is to ensure that the farmer is well paid and the consumer gets maximum relief,” he stated while chairing the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) at the Finance Division held to review the price trends of essential commodities especially wheat flour, sugar, edible ghee, chicken, eggs and vegetables during the last week.

During the meeting, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) briefed the finance minister about data collection methodology and updated on the recent changes incorporated to reflect price variation between wholesale and retail levels across different cities.

The finance minister emphasised the need for extending market coverage by including more cities and local areas including Ramzan Sasta and Sahulat Bazaars. “The data must represent and reflect prevailing price trends accurately,” he said.

Tarin also sought a briefing from the representatives of the provincial governments regarding efficacy of Ramzan Bazaars which have been set up to provide maximum relief to the masses during the holy month.

An official announcement, quoting provincial administrations, said the response has been very encouraging as people are making regular purchases and taking benefit of reduced prices of basic commodities.

Tarin urged the respective provincial administrations to chalk out a firm plan for strict monitoring of prices and availability of stock of basic commodities at Ramzan Bazaars to facilitate the general public in Eid shopping which largely takes place during the last week of the holy month and also directed the provincial governments to keep the prices of basic commodities in check during the Eid holidays.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) managing director (MD) updated the NPMC that all basic commodities are well-stocked across the chain of USC outlets including wheat flour, sugar, ghee and pulses at subsidised prices in compliance with the directives of the prime minister.

He further informed that maximum buying across USC outlets takes place during the second half of the day. He requested the general public to visit Utility Stores outlets during morning hours to avoid large queues.

Towards the end of the meeting, Tarin underscored the importance of maintaining strategic reserves of essential commodities throughout the country and directed provincial governments and departments concerned to work out estimates and procure wheat and sugar in a smooth and timely manner.

It may be mentioned here that Shaukat Tarin will chair the session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to discuss a six-point agenda on tomorrow.

 

The ECC deliberate upon the 40 per cent payments to the independent power producers (IPPs), while Energy Ministry will present its report in this context.

Moreover, the participants of the session will discuss the provision of 100 per cent subsidy to the export industries on the regasified-liquified natural gas (RLNG).

Grants related to housing, law and disabled persons will also come under consideration in the meeting.

APP

