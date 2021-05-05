Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PSX gets first woman chairperson

By Staff Report

KARACHI: For the first time in the 73 years history of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), a woman chairperson has been elected to the board of directors.

In the first meeting of the newly elected PSX Board held on Wednesday, Dr Shamshad was unanimously elected as the PSX board chairperson.

A veteran of Pakistan’s financial markets, Dr Shamshad Akhtar has served on various key roles, including caretaker finance minister. Prior to that, she served as the 14th governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the first woman to assume this position. She also served as a senior adviser to then secretary general of the United Nations (UN), Ban Ki-moon, vice president of the World Bank (WB) and spearheaded the capital market development reforms during her tenure at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the 1990s.

On being elected to the post, Dr Akhtar commented, “I look forward to our joint endeavors to further transform PSX as a premier institution so it can play a critical role in raising its market capitalisation through deepening of debt and equity markets, broadening its investor and product base and service efficiently all its clients upholding high standards of governance”.

Article continues after this advertisement

On the other hand, PSX CEO Farrukh H. Khan welcomed the appointment saying, “We are particularly excited and proud to have someone of the caliber of Dr Akhtar to be the chairperson of PSX. Her understanding of capital markets and global experience will be invaluable in the development of capital markets and PSX. The fact that she is the first woman to chair PSX adds to our pride and excitement in welcoming her”.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKarachi-based CreditBook raises bet on digitising MSMEs with $1.5mn in seed funding
Next articleUS trade deficit jumps to record high
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IMF informed of infeasibility of tariff, tax increases under loan programme: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Wednesday that Pakistan had approached the International Monitory Fund (IMF) and informed it that increasing taxes or...
Read more
HEADLINES

Agriculture is among top govt priorities, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said keeping in view the vital role of agriculture in the country’s development and farmers’ prosperity, the agriculture...
Read more
HEADLINES

HBL enables e-commerce transactions on PayPak cards

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has become the first bank to enable PayPak e-commerce acceptance on its Internet Payment Gateway (IPG), which currently services...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to collaborate with int’l partners for HR development, socio-economic uplift

ISLAMABAD: The government will make all necessary interventions in collaboration with international development partners for human resource development and socio-economic uplift of the nation.  This...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

EU suspends efforts to ratify China investment deal

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said Tuesday that efforts to win approval for the EU's massive investment deal with China were effectively "suspended" given the...

US trade deficit jumps to record high

PSX gets first woman chairperson

Karachi-based CreditBook raises bet on digitising MSMEs with $1.5mn in seed funding

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.