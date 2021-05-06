Sign inSubscribe
TECH

JazzCash Business app hits a snag as users fail to sign up, transfer funds

Company fixes some issues, while others linger on

By Taimoor Hassan

LAHORE: Mobile wallet JazzCash’s recently launched application for businesses fails to be a hit upon its launch as users complain of bad experiences while signing up and using the application to make transfers.   

The application, JazzCash Business, was launched two weeks ago in a bid by JazzCash to digitise Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for payments. 

The company claims that since the launch of the JazzCash Business app, they received an encouraging response from the users, with downloads running in thousands of the new applications. 

But while downloads have seen a surge and JazzCash aspires to digitise the SMEs, it looks a little careless when it comes to technology as users that interacted with the application have rated the application terribly low in some cases, complaining that their money was stuck in the wallet account because of recurring hiccups in the application.

Article continues after this advertisement

“Amount stuck in this app for the last 2 days. Still unable to transfer, when I reached the transfer option after entering the amount. This window does not respond,” a user posted.

While other users complained of the inconveniences caused by errors while setting up accounts. Multiple users reported issues with one-time-password (OTP) that they received multiple times but the application gave various errors and failed to recognise the code.  

The issue was recognised by JazzCash which, in a statement to Profit, said, “During the first few days of the app launch, a certain segment of the customer base faced OTP-related issues which have been resolved.” 

“Our support teams across all customer care touchpoints remain available to guide and facilitate customers in case of any complaints,” the statement said. 

Though the issue pertaining to the OTPs was fixed on Thursday, Profit’s research of the platform identified issues that make JazzCash Business a not so user-friendly application.

To begin with, registration is a big hassle.  For instance, if you are already a JazzCash Consumer App user on your phone, you can not sign up for JazzCash Business on the same number.

Error while registering from number already in use for JazzCash Consumer App

A JazzCash representative simply said that the company could not track transactions of JazzCash and JazzCash Business simultaneously on a single phone number, and one could only register for JazzCash Business on a new number.

Secondly, while registering on the application, Profit noticed that it was not possible to go beyond the identity verification process as the application would simply become irresponsive after a certain point.

Upon inquiring, the JazzCash representative was simply clueless about what to do. Upon the second attempt, the representative guided Profit to re-download the application using the link that the representative sent via an SMS. Though the registration went through, it was simply an excessively time-consuming process, requiring back-and-forth guidance from the representative.

“The company is working to fix the problem,” the representative said.

What’s different in JazzCash Business? 

According to a statement from the company, “the new application features tools for the efficient financial and business management that adds to the ease of doing business as small and medium business owners can kick start digital payment acceptance, without the cumbersome bank account registration process.” 

According to JazzCash CEO Erwan Gelebart, “JazzCash aims to cultivate a cashless economy and is committed to introducing innovative products and services that offer faster, more transparent, and secure payment solutions,” he said. 

If you are familiar with JazzCash, the application you would know about is JazzCash Consumer App that focuses on domestic payments such as to friends and family members and has different use cases. On the other hand, the JazzCash Business app’s use cases focus on payments for businesses. 

Among the features that are new in JazzCash Business are QR codes whereby merchants can show QR codes and till numbers from the app, allowing them to accept digital payments from their customers. 

The application also allows for dynamic QR codes that can be tailored for specific transaction amounts that can complete transactions between merchants and customers swiftly.

Furthermore, merchants can process refunds of QR payment transactions from within the app, solving a major pain point when it comes to QR acceptance. 

The application is also focused on improving payment recoveries whereby merchants can send, track and manage payment requests made to customers for goods and services provided. This feature allows merchants to send payment requests to customers, send reminders, and get notified whenever that payment request is paid by their customer.

The platform also allows digital invoices and records of transactions stored digitally. That is essentially what multiple startups in this domain have recently started off to do. CreditBook, Bazaar, Digi Khata are some of the names that have recently launched digital ledgers to digitise SMEs, whereas JazzCash comes in with the additional feature of becoming a wallet, allowing digital payments between merchants and consumers.  

“Going forward, more features will be added to this app, including the option to request a business loan,” a statement from the company read.

“We identified a need for a one-stop digital solution in the SME sector, which still lacks the tools and resources to adopt digital transformation, and created this business app to manage all their financial requirements. By taking advantage of secure, real-time payments, these businesses will witness higher efficiencies and benefit from a thriving digital ecosystem,” the CEO added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCAA to collect outstanding dues on PIA behalf
Next articleNew schemes for SMEs to accelerate credit uptake ratio up to 30pc: Baqir
Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

TECH

Karachi-based CreditBook raises bet on digitising MSMEs with $1.5mn in seed funding

“Never has anyone been able to successfully digitise the MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) because of a lack of user trust,” said Hasib...
Read more
TECH

Jabberwock Ventures raises close to $20mn in Series-B round for startups Cheetay, Swyft 

LAHORE: Jabberwock Ventures, the parent company of online food delivery platform Cheetay Logistics and Swyft Delivery Solutions, has reportedly raised close to $20 million...
Read more
TECH

Mastercard to buy digital ID verification firm Ekata in $850 mln deal

Mastercard Inc said on Monday it had agreed to buy digital identity verification company Ekata in a deal valued at $850 million, as the...
Read more
TECH

Facebook takes on Clubhouse, unveils upcoming audio products

Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday the company planned to launch several audio products, including Clubhouse-style live audio rooms and a way...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CAA to collect outstanding dues on PIA behalf

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to collect outstanding dues on behalf of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) directly from the carrier’s passengers. The regulator has...

Brent oil may fall more to $67.14

PayPal earnings soar on e-commerce boom

NCCPL releases investor data

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.