SnackVideo, Edhi Ramzan campaign raises Rs20m donation

LAHORE: During this year’s holy month, SnackVideo held hand with Edhi Foundation for celebration and charity, bringing forward unanticipated Eid experience for the people of Pakistan and raising donations worth Rs20,000,000 for those in need.

The donation funds raised by SnackVideo have been invested in two areas by Edhi Foundation. The core areas include construction and completion of school buildings, and hospital improvement for the core services.

The #EidwithEdhi campaign has received over 5 million pageviews and over 2 million participated videos, and a total of 233,551 users have been awarded with donation certificates by Edhi Foundation. Each day during the holy month, nearly 20,000 users actively participated in the campaign and uploaded their original videos using the hashtag, which accounted for over 8 per cent users of the whole platform.

While the Covid-19 pandemic results in a growing number of people spending fasting and Eid at home or even struggling in poverty and disease, social media platforms like SnackVideo can be really helpful in conveying distanced love and supporting nationwide people with gathered power.

The collaboration between SnackVideo and Edhi Foundation this year showcased the significant impact of digital media, and it has been picked up be a number of mainstream media outlets.