JP Morgan advises investors to reap economic opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: JP Morgan has asked investors for investing in Pakistan to reap benefits of its improved economic situation.

In this regard, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, in a tweet on Thursday said that the world’s biggest institution of investment and financial services, in its recent report, had predicted Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 4.7 per cent for the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22).

دنیا کے بڑے سرمایہ کاری کے مالیاتی ادارے JP Morgan نے اپنی رپورٹ جاری کردی۔اپنےسرمایہ کاروں کا کہا گیا کہ پاکستان میں سرمایہ کاری کریں یہاں معاشی حالات بہتر ہورہے ہیں۔جے پی مورگن نے 2021 میں پاکستان کی جی ڈی پی کی شرح 4.7 کی پیشگوئی کی ہے۔آئندہ سال معاشی حجم 329ارب ڈالرہوگا pic.twitter.com/DvgZVD2fqf — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) June 10, 2021

“The report has also projected the volume of economy to around $329 billion during the next financial year,” he added.

The minister said the report predicted decline in the fiscal deficit from current 7.1 percent to 5.9 per cent of the GDP during the next financial year, and added that it would eventually bring down the GDP to debt ratio from 87.6 percent to 81.6 percent.