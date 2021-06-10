SBP issues coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations 

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a commemorative coin to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relation between Pakistan and China, which were established on May 21, 1951.

Foreign Minister for Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, graced the occasion as chief guest, which was also attended by Ambassador of China, Nong Rong, as the guest of honour.

It may be mentioned that this is the fourth coin of its kind on the subject of Pak-China relations. The first coin of Rs10 denomination was issued in October 2009, celebrating the auspicious occasion of 60th anniversary of founding of Peoples Republic of China.

The second coin of Rs20 was issued in May 2011, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China as the year of Pak-China Friendship. The third coin was issued in 2015 to mark the Pakistan-China Year of Friendly Exchange, 2015.

Article continues after this advertisement

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP banking services corporation from June 11.

The coin is in round shape milled with serrations on the edge, diameter of 30.00 mm, weight 13 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents.