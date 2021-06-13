Sign inSubscribe
Gobi’s Paints becomes first Pakistani paint manufacturing company to enter Europe

LAHORE: After 40 years of serving Pakistan with determination, dedication and world class paints, Gobi’s has now decided to broaden it’s horizons, and bring their expertise to the UK.

The newest store is located at Nishat Trading UK Ltd. 3, Bourne Street Hamilton in Scotland, UK.

Gobi’s Paints, an ISO: 9001 (2008) certified company, strictly adheres to supreme UKAS and PNAC quality control standards. The company has two manufacturing facilities-both located at Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab and a hub of industrial activities.

Collectively both facilities are spread over a landed area of nearly 10 acres manned by more than 150 core workers.

The secret behind the company’s superior performance coatings is commitment to craft a specific product to deliver specific benefits: extraordinary application properties, durability, scrubbability, and longevity. For this, Gobi’s Paints keeps investing in people, business process improvement, innovation and technologies.

Gobi’s Paints is a renowned paint brand operating across the country since 1981.

In its long journey, the company has managed to gain the trust of citizens and is among the best paint companies in Pakistan with a variety of color shades for customers to choose from.

 

