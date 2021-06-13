PIA slashes fares for domestic flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced its fares for domestic flights by 40 per cent.

According to PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier has introduced special discounted rates for domestic flights during summer vacations from Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

The one-side fare from Karachi to Islamabad, Karachi to Lahore and Karachi to Peshawar has been reduced to Rs6,950 whereas the new fares will come into effect immediately.

Earlier in the week, the national flag carrier had announced a discount for senior citizens, who are 50-years-old or above, on domestic travel up to 10 per cent. The discount can be availed by showing Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued by NADRA.

