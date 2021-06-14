Federal govt allocates Rs202bn for KP development programme

PESHAWAR: The federal government has allocated Rs148.26 billion for 111 development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for its 2021-22 (FY22) development programme.

According to details, a total of Rs24 billion has been included for tribal districts.

The government has sanctioned more than Rs202.26bn out of the total Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of Rs900 billion, which is 22.4 per cent of the total programme.

Under PSDP FY22, Rs1.80bn has been allocated for 128 MW Kayal Khurd Hydropower Project, Rs56.51bn for Dasu Hydropower Project, Rs2.70bn for 106 megawatt Golan Gol Hydropower Project in Chitral, Rs1.90bn for expansion for fourth extension of Tarbela hydropower project and Rs8.15bn for fifth expansion project, Rs1.86bn for rehabilitation of 242 MW Warsak Hydroelectric Power Station.

Similarly, Rs100mn were allocated for improvement of irrigation system in Swabi, Rs601m for construction of 20 small dams in the province, Rs300m for construction of Khattak Banda Dam in Shakardara Kohat, Rs350mn for construction of Mukh Banda Dam in Karak, Rs602mn for construction of Pezo Dam in Lakki Marwat, Rs400m for Kandal dam, Rs855m for construction of small dam in Mansehra, Rs300m for Tanda Dam Kohat, Rs3bn for Kurram Tangi Dam North Waziristan, Rs5.50bn for Mohmand Dam, Rs400m for Baran Dam in Bannu, Rs100m for improvement of irrigation system in KP, Rs100m for remodeling the Warsak Canal system, Rs736m for power supply to Hattar Economic Zone, and Rs878m for power supply to Rashkai Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Further, Rs39mn has been allocated for construction work at Chitral Airport, Rs1bn for construction of Garm Chashma Road, Rs513m for Expo Center in Peshawar, Rs8bn for construction of motorway from Hakla to DI Khan, Rs940m for construction of road from Peshawar to Dara Adamkhel, Rs4bn for rehabilitation of Bannu Road and Rs8.54bn for Khyber Pass economic corridor.

Sources in the planning department said that although the federal government has included these projects in the PSDP for the new fiscal year, but the cost will increase manifold due to the lack of funds.

The officials said that the PSDP also includes projects which were the part PSDPs for the last many years.