No leniency for tax defaulters from next fiscal year, warns Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will not show leniency towards willful tax defaulters from the next fiscal year (FY22).

Speaking informally with journalists at the Parliament House on Wednesday, the finance minister said the government will take action against those who ignore tax notices sent by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He said the budget would be implemented from July 1 as it is expected to get the Parliament’s nod in the coming week.

He said that various sectors have been given relief on the Senate’s recommendations, adding that their proposals were accommodated in the budget. However, he clarified that the government is ready to hold talks with all parties to discuss tax-related matters.

“The government will take policy enforcement steps after holding talks with all stakeholders,” he assured.