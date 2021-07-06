Sign inSubscribe
Hyundai Nishat launches 8th Gen Sonata sedan in Pakistan starting at Rs6.3mn

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited has officially revealed its 4th CKD (completely knocked down) model Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan, priced at Rs6.3 million and Rs7 million for two variants.  

Hyundai Sonata, which is the 8th Generation Luxury Sedan launched by HNMPL, is a product launched for the first time in the D-Sedan segment, thereby providing Sonata a first-mover advantage in this category for Pakistani consumers. It is pertinent to mention that the 8th Generation is the latest generation of Hyundai Sonata available worldwide. 

Hyundai Sonata will be offered in two different variants including a 2.5L Smart Stream MPi engine at an ex-factory price of Rs7,099,999, while the other variant comes with a 2.0L MPi engine at an ex-factory price of Rs6,399,000. 

Hyundai Sonata matches against Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and BMW 3-Series, all of which cost north of Rs10 million in Pakistan.

In the category of Luxury Sedan (D-segment), Hyundai Sonata will be the first CKD car to be available in Pakistan.  Hyundai Sonata is lauded due to its executive outlook and luxury comforts and specs. 

The 2021 model has industry-best features such as a 12.3″ high-resolution TFT LCD cluster and an 8” infotainment floating display. It also has a wide head-up display, shark fin antenna and panoramic roof, powered rear sunshade, and rear side curtain. 

Besides, the sedan has rain-sensing wipers, shift by wire automatic transmission, five driving modes, six SRS Airbags, sensing door locks, parking sensors, besides other features.

In a bid to get mileage and gain customer confidence, three exclusive preview events were organised in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad which were attended by notable personalities.  

 

Staff Report

