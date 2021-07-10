Govt forms NEDB to increase exports

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has formed the National Export Development Board (NEDB) with Prime Minister Imran Khan its chairman, to boost Pakistan’s exports, a notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

Federal ministers for finance, planning, energy, industry and production, national food security, trade advisers, SBP governor, FBR chairman, Board of Investment chairman, secretary finance, commerce board secretary, FPCCI president, Pakistan Business Council chairman and Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry president are members of the board.

Members of the private sector have also been included in the board whereas Terms of Reference (ToRs) have also been issued. Other important government and private sector members will be invited on a special invitation for the relevant agenda.

NEDB can invite representatives of textile, leather, pharmaceutical, engineering, rice, fruits and vegetables, agriculture, surgical instruments, information technology and e-commerce.

The meeting of NEDB will be held bimonthly and MoC will serve as its secretariat. The Terms of References (TORs) of the board will be to provide strategic guidance to increase Pakistan export competitiveness by continuously enabling an environment for export and increasing the firm’s export capabilities.

In addition, the board will also oversee the alignment, progress and implementation of the strategic trade policy framework and various sector-specific policy initiatives.

It will also serve as a monitoring and evaluation platform for the government various export enhancement policies and to provide guidance and support to the relevant institution mandated with the role to promote export-oriented foreign and local investment in the country.