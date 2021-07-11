Cement does well – again

Name an industry, and it probably took a hit under the Covid-19 pandemic. Automobiles? Collapsed. Textiles? Already had one foot in the grave but crumbled entirely. And let’s not even consider how oil did. But there is one industry that has done well consistently. Cement.

It was told well ahead of time of the shutdowns to take place in April, had time to prepare, and survived the onslaught of the pandemic with government buffers in place. The result? Fast forward a year later, and local cement sales stood at 57 million tons. According to Shahrukh Saleem, senior investment analyst at AKD Securities, an investment bank, that is the highest ever recorded sales.



