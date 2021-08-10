FBR proposes junior officer’s name for member Customs policy slot

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed a junior officer’s name for the slot of member Customs policy despite the fact that there are over a dozen senior officers eligible for the position.

Sources said that the junior, Saeed Jadoon, is very close to member Customs Operations, Tariq Huda, who manages all the affairs of Pakistan Customs.

It may be mentioned here that the position of member Customs is vacant after the transfer of Syed Hamid Ali.

Besides this, the federal law enforcement agency on Friday transferred 49 officers, including some with tainted reputations, to different positions. On Saturday, an ‘official holiday’, Customs officers were ordered to immediately join their new places of posting.

All officers of Customs who were transferred vide a board’s notification dated August 8, 2021 stand relieved from their present places of posting with immediate effect and directed to join their new places of posting within the stipulated time, the document stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019 had revealed that a the Customs collector mints Rs700 million on a monthly basis. Subsequently, some of them had been removed from their positions.