Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Green line BRT to start from October: Asad Umar

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) service in Karachi would become operational by October this year.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed progress of five federal projects in Karachi transformation plan and Green line BRT will start from October this year,” he said in his tweet.

He said storm water drains, sewage, and roads project would be completed this fiscal year.
In addition, he informed that construction of the K-IV water project, modern Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and freight corridor projects would also start in this fiscal year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR proposes junior officer’s name for member Customs policy slot
Next articlePM inaugurates ship lift, transfer system at Karachi shipyard
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM inaugurates ship lift, transfer system at Karachi shipyard

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the ship lift and transfer system at Karachi shipyard, which will help improve the efficiency of...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR proposes junior officer’s name for member Customs policy slot

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed a junior officer’s name for the slot of member Customs policy despite the fact that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tourism sector makes headway amid Covid-19 challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is endowed with a myriad of natural wonders as well as historical and religious tourist sites that attract a large number of both...
Read more
HEADLINES

Banks miss agriculture credit target, disperse Rs1.37tr in FY21

Credit disbursement to agriculture sector increased to Rs1.366 trillion in FY21, witnessing a growth of 12pc over FY20; however, it missed the target which...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Banks miss agriculture credit target, disperse Rs1.37tr in FY21

Credit disbursement to agriculture sector increased to Rs1.366 trillion in FY21, witnessing a growth of 12pc over FY20; however, it missed the target which...

Firm backed By Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland

PM directs export board to meet thrice a month

ADB appoints new country director for Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.