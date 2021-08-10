Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM inaugurates ship lift, transfer system at Karachi shipyard

By APP

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the ship lift and transfer system at Karachi shipyard, which will help improve the efficiency of the shipping sector.

The prime minister performed the inauguration by touching an electronic panel on the occasion. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, parliamentarians and officials of Pakistan Navy were present.

The shiplift will work as a large elevator platform to raise the ship out of water for dry-docking ashore and lowering it back into water after completion of work.

The ship transfer system with its electro-hydraulic trolleys has been designed to transfer ships from shiplifts to dry berths on land.

Article continues after this advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the government was focusing on promotion of exports, encourage overseas Pakistanis to up remittances and attract foreign investment.

The prime minister said efforts were on to check money laundering to stop loss to national exchequer.

He regretted that Pakistan could not reach its potential of the trajectory which it had maintained 50 years ago.

Nations become strong when become self-sufficient and trust their potential to flourish, he added.

He termed the installation of ship lift system as an effective use of technology to save revenue and earn foreign exchange by lending services.

He paid tribute to Pakistan Navy for the launch of ship lift and transfer system, which he said would prove fruitful in generating economic activity.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGreen line BRT to start from October: Asad Umar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Green line BRT to start from October: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) service in Karachi...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR proposes junior officer’s name for member Customs policy slot

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed a junior officer’s name for the slot of member Customs policy despite the fact that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tourism sector makes headway amid Covid-19 challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is endowed with a myriad of natural wonders as well as historical and religious tourist sites that attract a large number of both...
Read more
HEADLINES

Banks miss agriculture credit target, disperse Rs1.37tr in FY21

Credit disbursement to agriculture sector increased to Rs1.366 trillion in FY21, witnessing a growth of 12pc over FY20; however, it missed the target which...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Banks miss agriculture credit target, disperse Rs1.37tr in FY21

Credit disbursement to agriculture sector increased to Rs1.366 trillion in FY21, witnessing a growth of 12pc over FY20; however, it missed the target which...

Firm backed By Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland

PM directs export board to meet thrice a month

ADB appoints new country director for Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.