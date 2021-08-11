Sign inSubscribe
Balochistan introduces online tax system

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The government of Balochistan has installed online tax collection system in a bid to enhance revenue receipts and promote tax culture in the province.

During a meeting held for signing of tripartite agreement for installation of online tax collection system, Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi said that the initiative would not only facilitate taxpayers in the province but also steer transparency in the system.

“The installation of online tax collection system will eventually bring sustainable reforms in revenue generation of the provincial government,” he said.

The finance department has introduced the online tax collection system that is in line with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal’s vision of overcoming budget deficit and ensuring facilities to the business community.

The provincial minister said that the outdated system of tax collection was being digitised to enable people to pay taxes to the government of Balochistan from any part of the country.

Detailing further, he said that sales tax on services would be collected in the first phase under the system of alternative delivery channels which would provide facilities to the people.

Buledi termed introduction of the system historic and said that disbursement of taxes would now be possible through internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, easy paisa and other modern means while eliminating suspicion.

APP

