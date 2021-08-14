Sign inSubscribe
Chaman border reopens

By Monitoring Report

The Chaman border connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan that had been shut by the Taliban last week was reopened on Friday after successful negotiations between both the sides.

According to local media reports, fruitful talks resulted in the opening of the border and the resumption of Afghan transit trade which had remained suspended for more than a week, causing heavy financial loss to the business community of both sides involved in import and export of goods.

“After negotiations with Taliban officials, the border has been reopened,” a senior official of the Chaman administration said, adding that not only Afghan transfer trade goods trucks and other vehicles were allowed to cross into Wesh and Chaman but also large number of Afghan nationals including women, children and patients who were waiting at the border since over a week crossed into Afghanistan successfully.

 

