Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee continues slide against US dollar in interbank market

By Monitoring Report

The United States (US) dollar Monday witnessed a spike in interbank against Pakistani rupee at the start of the day.

According to details, the US dollar surged by 20 paisa, reaching Rs164.20 in the interbank.

On Friday, the last trading day of the previous week, the Pakistani rupee appreciated by just one paisa against the US dollar.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs164 against the greenback, registering appreciation of one paisa over the previous close of Rs164.01.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Pakistani rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.

The local unit rose by 6.2 per cent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarin for strengthening Pak-Canada business, economic linkages
Next articleUAE’s flydubai suspends Kabul flights
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

BANKING

New database developed to help Pakistan out of FATF Grey List

For the past month, banks and other financial institutions in Pakistan have been using a domestic politically exposed persons (PEP) database to curb corruption...
Read more
HEADLINES

LSM sector grew at 16-year high in FY21: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector grew at a 16...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sale, purchase of Afghan currency banned in Pakistan

A ban has been imposed on the sale and purchase of Afghan currency in Pakistan after the developing situation in Afghanistan that saw the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin for strengthening Pak-Canada business, economic linkages

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Canada was one of the major development partners of Pakistan, stressing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee continues slide against US dollar in interbank market

The United States (US) dollar Monday witnessed a spike in interbank against Pakistani rupee at the start of the day. According to details, the US...

Tarin for strengthening Pak-Canada business, economic linkages

Prices of petrol, diesel stay unchanged

Roshan Digital Accounts hit $2bn mark: SBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.