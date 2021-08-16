Rupee continues slide against US dollar in interbank market

The United States (US) dollar Monday witnessed a spike in interbank against Pakistani rupee at the start of the day.

According to details, the US dollar surged by 20 paisa, reaching Rs164.20 in the interbank.

On Friday, the last trading day of the previous week, the Pakistani rupee appreciated by just one paisa against the US dollar.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs164 against the greenback, registering appreciation of one paisa over the previous close of Rs164.01.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Pakistani rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.

The local unit rose by 6.2 per cent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.