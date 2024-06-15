Centre seeks provincial tax data for digitisation

The centre has requested all provinces to provide complete tax data to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to facilitate the digitisation of tax records and enhance the tax base.

As per a news report, these instructions were issued during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which also discussed various issues including Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

Key decisions regarding PSM included:

Scrapping the existing loss-bearing steel mill. Allowing the usage of PSM land for general industrial purposes by the Government of Sindh. Ensuring the mutation of the remaining un-mutated land (1,683 acres) in the name of PSM. Clearing encroached PSM land and resuming possession.

A committee will be notified to oversee these matters, and the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) will present a comprehensive plan, including the establishment of an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) or Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on PSM land, and a strategy for a new steel mill in conjunction with the Government of Sindh.

The meeting also decided that the Ministry of Railways would accept the Government of Sindh’s proposal for equity partnership, with a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to be established to facilitate the project.

Regarding Port Qasim dredging, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) recommended self-dredging, and the Finance Division agreed to allow the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) to purchase foreign exchange from the market in instalments.

The meeting approved the PQA dredging project on a self-finance basis. A Project Director will be appointed through a competitive process by June 30, 2024, and a dredging company will be hired through competitive bidding by August 20, 2024.

Additionally, all provinces have been directed to develop mechanisms to ensure desired wheat production and establish optimal storage facilities.

The World Bank and Asian Development Bank will be approached for the development of storage facilities, including options for outsourcing, private sector investment, and long-term leasing.