The IMF has raised the alarm bell on Pakistan’s microfinance sector. Where does it stand?

In its recent report released in May 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised a significant alarm regarding Pakistan’s microfinance sector, pointing out ‘persistent vulnerabilities’ in its recent report.This concern is not new; the sector has been grappling with severe challenges for a couple of years.

This has been the case for a few years now. In 2022, Profit did a story on the microfinance sector’s dire state describing it as a “time bomb” ready to explode.

Read: Microfinance Banks on the verge of crisis

The primary issue threatening the equity of these microfinance banks was the high risk of loan defaults, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis is far from resolved, with the situation in 2024 remaining just as precarious.