Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

PIA is up for sale, and there’s a six-way battle for who will take the prize

Four different airlines, power producers, and real estate developers are all in the running to buy PIA when the airline is finally privatised

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi

It’s finally happening. For years there has been a constant struggle for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines. Three successive governments over the past decade have introduced plans to privatise PIA, they have claimed they were committed to the process, and everytime the plans have fallen through either to politicisation, bureaucratic red taping, or governmental hubris. 

The process has never gotten this far. Now that it has, the fate of every single Pakistani airline hangs finely in the balance.  

Last month, at least eight bidders submitted qualification statements to express their interest in acquiring the airline from the government. This month, two of those initial bids were rejected. No single known company or individual stands out because all eight bids were placed by newly formed consortiums.

At least four different Pakistani airlines including Fly Jinnah, AirSial, Serene Air, and Air Blue were all part of these eight consortiums. For the airlines this is a matter of survival. PIA currently has the largest fleet and the largest domestic and international network in Pakistan. The national flag carrier is the market leader in Pakistan’s airline industry, and control of it means having a significant advantage over other airlines. 

One of two things could happen. The first is that a conglomerate with an airline involved could take over and automatically become the market leader. The other option would be a conglomerate without any airline involvement to take over and a new entity is born and PIA’s position stays the same. In either case, the changes will shake up Pakistani aviation. 

Who are the challengers vying for PIA? Members of these consortiums include four different airlines, power producers, chemical manufacturers, and real estate developers. And as the process goes on, many of those involved in these multiple consortiums may well drop out and the composition of these consortiums could also change along the way.

The only question is, who are the people behind these consortiums wanting to buy PIA, and just how uphill is the task that faces them if they get what they want.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

  

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is senior editor at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.