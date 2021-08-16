Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin for strengthening Pak-Canada business, economic linkages

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Canada was one of the major development partners of Pakistan, stressing the need to further strengthening business and economic linkages between the two countries.

During a meeting with High Commissioner of Canada for Pakistan, Wendy Gilmour, who called on him here, the minister stated that Pakistan had long-standing and multi-dimensional ties with Canada.

Extending a warm welcome to the Canadian high commissioner, the finance minister said Canada has a large number of Pakistani diaspora and people to people contacts contribute an important component of the bilateral relations.

He briefed her about the recent economic developments and initiatives, saying that enhancing revenue collection, boosting exports, increasing remittances and making the energy sector sustainable were the foremost priorities of the current government.

Article continues after this advertisement

“In addition to these, the government would promote agriculture, housing and SME sector while Kamyab Pakistan Programme would be its signature project,” he added.

The minister added that for inclusive and sustainable growth, the government was preparing various short, medium and long term plans in 14 priority areas and it was his firm belief that these plans would bring about a turnaround of the economy and establish it on a more sound footing.

On the occasion, the Canadian high commissioner thanked the minister for his time and informed him that the business community in Canada saw great investment potential in wind power generation, power transmission systems as well as mining sector in Pakistan.

She stated that government’s support in these areas would attract Canadian investors to bring their businesses to Pakistan.

Shaukat Tarin assured the wendy Gilmour of his support for attracting investment in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePrices of petrol, diesel stay unchanged
Next articleRupee continues slide against US dollar in interbank market
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

BANKING

New database developed to help Pakistan out of FATF Grey List

For the past month, banks and other financial institutions in Pakistan have been using a domestic politically exposed persons (PEP) database to curb corruption...
Read more
HEADLINES

LSM sector grew at 16-year high in FY21: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector grew at a 16...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sale, purchase of Afghan currency banned in Pakistan

A ban has been imposed on the sale and purchase of Afghan currency in Pakistan after the developing situation in Afghanistan that saw the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee continues slide against US dollar in interbank market

The United States (US) dollar Monday witnessed a spike in interbank against Pakistani rupee at the start of the day. According to details, the US...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee continues slide against US dollar in interbank market

The United States (US) dollar Monday witnessed a spike in interbank against Pakistani rupee at the start of the day. According to details, the US...

Tarin for strengthening Pak-Canada business, economic linkages

Prices of petrol, diesel stay unchanged

Roshan Digital Accounts hit $2bn mark: SBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.