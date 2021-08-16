Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Prices of petrol, diesel stay unchanged

By News Desk

The government has kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged with effective form August 16 for next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by finance ministry, the ex-depot price of petrol was kept unchanged at Rs119.80 per litre and that of high speed diesel (HSD) at Rs116.53.

However, the price of kerosene was increased by 81 paisa to Rs88.30 from Rs87.49 per litre and that of light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs1.10 to Rs85.77 from Rs84.67 per litre.

Under a revised mechanism, oil prices are revised by the government on a fortnightly basis to pass on international prices published in Platt’s Oilgram instead of previous mechanism of monthly calculation on the basis of import cost of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRoshan Digital Accounts hit $2bn mark: SBP
Next articleTarin for strengthening Pak-Canada business, economic linkages
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

BANKING

New database developed to help Pakistan out of FATF Grey List

For the past month, banks and other financial institutions in Pakistan have been using a domestic politically exposed persons (PEP) database to curb corruption...
Read more
HEADLINES

LSM sector grew at 16-year high in FY21: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector grew at a 16...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sale, purchase of Afghan currency banned in Pakistan

A ban has been imposed on the sale and purchase of Afghan currency in Pakistan after the developing situation in Afghanistan that saw the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee continues slide against US dollar in interbank market

The United States (US) dollar Monday witnessed a spike in interbank against Pakistani rupee at the start of the day. According to details, the US...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee continues slide against US dollar in interbank market

The United States (US) dollar Monday witnessed a spike in interbank against Pakistani rupee at the start of the day. According to details, the US...

Tarin for strengthening Pak-Canada business, economic linkages

Prices of petrol, diesel stay unchanged

Roshan Digital Accounts hit $2bn mark: SBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.