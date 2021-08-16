Prices of petrol, diesel stay unchanged

The government has kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged with effective form August 16 for next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by finance ministry, the ex-depot price of petrol was kept unchanged at Rs119.80 per litre and that of high speed diesel (HSD) at Rs116.53.

However, the price of kerosene was increased by 81 paisa to Rs88.30 from Rs87.49 per litre and that of light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs1.10 to Rs85.77 from Rs84.67 per litre.

Under a revised mechanism, oil prices are revised by the government on a fortnightly basis to pass on international prices published in Platt’s Oilgram instead of previous mechanism of monthly calculation on the basis of import cost of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).