Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

A little known Pakistani company is suing Zoom for over $2 million. What in the world is happening?

Pakistani tech company D-Tech Consultancy has filed a $2.2 million lawsuit against US tech giant Zoom, claiming they are owed over a million dollars in unpaid commissions

Nisma Riaz
Nisma Riaz

A strange legal document came to Profit a few weeks ago. The document was a court case filed by a Pakistani company called D-Tech Consultancy. In the case they had brought before the court, D-Tech had named Eric Yuan, the CEO of global video conferencing platform Zoom, as a defendant.  

D-Tech, a little known Pakistani company based in Karachi, was suing Zoom. Why? Because according to them, Zoom owes D-Tech over a million dollars in unpaid commissions, and the company is now demanding that Zoom cough up $2.2 million in damages and losses.  

So what’s the story behind the lawsuit? D-Tech Consultancy was apparently Zoom’s partner in Pakistan and had been given the status of authorised reseller. This essentially meant this company was a sales agent for Zoom, and would pitch the company’s products to big clients in Pakistan such as universities, government departments, and large corporations. In exchange for selling these deals, Zoom would pay them a one time commission. 

D-Tech claims that in their time as a partner, they have made many big sales and Zoom has simply not paid them their commission. In response, Zoom has said nothing. Profit made multiple attempts to reach out to their management to no avail. But something else is strange in this story too. Where did D-Tech come from? How did it convince Pakistani companies to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a product like Zoom? And why is an international tech giant holding out a payment to a Pakistani partner that is peanuts to them? There is a lot more than meets the eye in this story.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

  

Nisma Riaz
Nisma Riaz
Nisma Riaz is a business journalist at Profit. She covers tech, retail and marketing and can be reached at [email protected] or https://twitter.com/nisma_riaz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.