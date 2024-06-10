A little known Pakistani company is suing Zoom for over $2 million. What in the world is happening?

A strange legal document came to Profit a few weeks ago. The document was a court case filed by a Pakistani company called D-Tech Consultancy. In the case they had brought before the court, D-Tech had named Eric Yuan, the CEO of global video conferencing platform Zoom, as a defendant.

D-Tech, a little known Pakistani company based in Karachi, was suing Zoom. Why? Because according to them, Zoom owes D-Tech over a million dollars in unpaid commissions, and the company is now demanding that Zoom cough up $2.2 million in damages and losses.

So what’s the story behind the lawsuit? D-Tech Consultancy was apparently Zoom’s partner in Pakistan and had been given the status of authorised reseller. This essentially meant this company was a sales agent for Zoom, and would pitch the company’s products to big clients in Pakistan such as universities, government departments, and large corporations. In exchange for selling these deals, Zoom would pay them a one time commission.