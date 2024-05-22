Govt plans to establish 10 IT parks by next year

The federal government has planned to establish 10 new Software and Information Technology (IT) Parks across Pakistan by next year.

This was stated during a briefing by the Ministry of Information Technology to a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Briefing the prime minister about the IT Parks, the ministry officials said that Islamabad’s IT Park being established through South Korean cooperation, would be completed by next year. The facility would feature startups, incubation centers, banks, restaurants and other facilities.

Besides, another IT Park being developed with South Korea’s support near the Jinnah International Airport of Karachi will be completed by 2027.

Moreover, 43 software technology parks have been established in 20 cities. By 2025, around 100 new E-Rozgaar centers and 10 new software technology parks will be developed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the establishment of IT parks will boost the country’s IT growth and exports, and will provide facilities to start-ups.

He directed that construction work of Islamabad IT Park should be completed at the earliest. The prime minister also directed to conduct a third-party evaluation regarding the performance of software technology parks.