PM directs to grant industrial status to gems, precious stones sector

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to take the required steps for granting industrial status to the gems and precious stones sector.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting on the gems and precious stones sector, called for necessary legislation and consultation with the provinces and the private sector to uplift the sector besides immediately activating the Gems and Jewelry Development Company.

He said that most of the country’s areas particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are rich with immense natural resources which need to be fully exploited.

Prime Minister also called for ensuring the international certification of stone products and their display at international exhibitions.

He also instructed the start of training programs to promote the value addition of the stone products and carry out the geological mapping of KP, GB, and AJK on the availability of precious stones.

The participants of the meeting were told that a strategy was being formulated to promote investment in the fields of gems and rare stone.

Federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan and Dr Musaddik Malik, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.