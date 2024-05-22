PABC faces logistical disruptions due to security issues at Chaman

Pakistan Aluminum Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) has said that it is facing significant logistical disruptions due to ongoing security issues at the Chaman border, affecting its export operations to Afghanistan.

This comes at a critical time when the company is already facing a nearly 25% year-on-year decline in local order bookings.

The company’s secretary, Sohail Akhtar Gogal, shared this information through a notice with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), highlighting the potential negative impact on revenue, particularly from Afghan exports during the peak season.

“Coupled with the near 25% YoY decline in local order bookings, we expect a negative impact on our order bookings during the peak season,” read the notice.

The issues at Chaman have resulted in a shortage of vehicles necessary for transporting goods across the border, further straining PABC’s operations, the company said in its notice.

These disruptions could significantly affect PABC’s performance and financial stability, as Afghanistan constitutes a major market for its aluminium cans.