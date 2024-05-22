Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PABC faces logistical disruptions due to security issues at Chaman

Coupled with 25% YoY decline in local bookings, the company says it expects a negative impact on order bookings during peak season especially exports to Afghanistan

By News Desk

Pakistan Aluminum Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) has said that it is facing significant logistical disruptions due to ongoing security issues at the Chaman border, affecting its export operations to Afghanistan.

This comes at a critical time when the company is already facing a nearly 25% year-on-year decline in local order bookings.

The company’s secretary, Sohail Akhtar Gogal, shared this information through a notice with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), highlighting the potential negative impact on revenue, particularly from Afghan exports during the peak season.

“Coupled with the near 25% YoY decline in local order bookings, we expect a negative impact on our order bookings during the peak season,” read the notice.

The issues at Chaman have resulted in a shortage of vehicles necessary for transporting goods across the border, further straining PABC’s operations, the company said in its notice.

These disruptions could significantly affect PABC’s performance and financial stability, as Afghanistan constitutes a major market for its aluminium cans.

 

Previous article
Chinese firms show interest in partnering with Pakistan Refinery Limited
Next article
PM directs to grant industrial status to gems, precious stones sector
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.