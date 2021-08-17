Sign inSubscribe
Increase in tech sector’s export top priority of govt: PM

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that increase in exports in technology sector is one of the priorities of the government.

Talking to Special Technology Zones Authority Chairman Aamir Hashmi in Islamabad on Monday, he said that the government is providing facilities to the manpower associated with information technology.

The progress in Islamabad Technopolis project was discussed in the meeting.

The Special Technology Zones Authority chairman informed the premier that local and foreign companies are taking keen interest to invest in technology zones.

He said that technology zones will be established in the federal capital as well as in all provincial capitals.

News Desk

