Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SCCI to set up investment facilitation centre to promote e-businesses

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will soon establish an investment facilitation centre in joint collaboration of relevant government departments at the chamber in a bid to promot e-commerce and ease of doing business (EoDB), which could help resolve traders community issues under one roof.
Calling the food deficiency and adulteration in eatable items major issues, SCCI chief Sherbaz Bilour urged the government to take pragmatic steps to resolve them amicably.
The chamber president expressed grave concern over issuance of tax-notices, imposition of heavy, and illegitimate crackdowns of factories, markets, shops and harassment of traders and staff, and asked the provincial government to take action to stop the practice immediately.
He sought a special fiscal relief package for small traders affected by a number of lockdowns imposed as a step to control spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The SCCI chief also demanded the establishment of a special information technology zone in Peshawar and stressed the need of promoting public private partnership (PPP) to remove hurdles in the way of trade and businesses.
He suggested the launch of special skill training programmes on modern lines for young entrepreneurs.
Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister Atif Khan assured that the government would take up SCCI’s demand with the provincial chief minister regarding the provision of a special fiscal relief package for Covid-19 hit traders.
The minister emphasised that the promotion of e-commerce is the need of the hour.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleInsurance companies fight for the government’s UHI contract
Next articleIncrease in tech sector’s export top priority of govt: PM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Korea to further promote trade, investments

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, here on Tuesday said that Pakistan was looking forward to further strengthen bilateral relations with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan exports first mango consignment to Russia

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs has processed the first fresh mango, white Chaunsa, consignment for export to Moscow under the TIR convention. According to a press...
Read more
HEADLINES

Efforts on to discover new oil, gas reserves to meet demand: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that natural gas resources are depleting by 10 percent every year and efforts are underway to discover...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves subsidised electricity, RLNG for export sectors

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved the continuation of electricity and gas subsidy for export-oriented sectors to support the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Efforts on to discover new oil, gas reserves to meet demand:...

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that natural gas resources are depleting by 10 percent every year and efforts are underway to discover...

ECC approves subsidised electricity, RLNG for export sectors

Chinese ports choke over China’s ‘zero tolerance’ Covid-19 policy

PM determined to promote SMEs: minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.