SCCI to set up investment facilitation centre to promote e-businesses

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will soon establish an investment facilitation centre in joint collaboration of relevant government departments at the chamber in a bid to promot e-commerce and ease of doing business (EoDB), which could help resolve traders community issues under one roof.

Calling the food deficiency and adulteration in eatable items major issues, SCCI chief Sherbaz Bilour urged the government to take pragmatic steps to resolve them amicably.

The chamber president expressed grave concern over issuance of tax-notices, imposition of heavy, and illegitimate crackdowns of factories, markets, shops and harassment of traders and staff, and asked the provincial government to take action to stop the practice immediately.

He sought a special fiscal relief package for small traders affected by a number of lockdowns imposed as a step to control spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The SCCI chief also demanded the establishment of a special information technology zone in Peshawar and stressed the need of promoting public private partnership (PPP) to remove hurdles in the way of trade and businesses.

He suggested the launch of special skill training programmes on modern lines for young entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister Atif Khan assured that the government would take up SCCI’s demand with the provincial chief minister regarding the provision of a special fiscal relief package for Covid-19 hit traders.

The minister emphasised that the promotion of e-commerce is the need of the hour.