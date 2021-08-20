Government’s top priority is to boost exports: FM Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday said that the Pakistani economy was moving towards the right path and now the government’s focus was on enhancing exports.

The finance minister gave these remarks in a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House in Karachi. The governor and the finance minister also discussed the acknowledgement of Pakistan’s economic development by international organisations.

The government has now decided to prioritise expediting the economic process by increasing the level of exports, it was said in the meeting.

Governor Ismail also appreciated the incentives given by the Ministry of Finance during Covid-19 to protect domestic businesses. He further added that the success of Roshan Digital Accounts had helped with the progress of the economy.

The Sindh governor also assured that the federal government was giving high priority to the ease of doing business. The meeting, also attended by Member National Assembly Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, concluded with a detailed discussion on the country’s overall economic situation.