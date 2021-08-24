Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan to increase power import from Iran to 70MW

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan has decided to increase its  import of electricity to 70 Megawatt (MW) from Iran for Gwadar Port. The country had previously also decided to import additional power from Iran; however, the plan had come to a halt due to the sanctions placed by the United States (US) on Iran.

The decision, to import more power, was made to meet the immediate needs of Gwadar port for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). On the other hand, China is also setting up a 300MW coal-fired power plant at Gawadar. However, the new arrangement between Pakistan and Iran will act as a buffer in case the Chinese coal-fired power plant suffers a delay in commissioning.

The decision to import more power from Iran was taken by the Cabinet Committee on CPEC (CCoCPEC). The CCoCPEC directed the Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) to finalise procurement for laying a transmission line to supply power to Gwadar and complete the project by March 2023.

Pakistan  is already importing some electricity from Iran but the US sanctions against Tehran creates hurdles in making proper payments for the import, prompting Pakistan to opt for a barter agreement for the deal.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt defers approval of new IGCEP
Next articleADIB launches world’s first Islamic digital bank
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Hugo Boss enters Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The first Hugo Boss store in the country was inaugurated in Centaurus Mall here on Tuesday. The international clothing line Hugo Boss sells clothing,...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP ordered to conduct forensic audit of HASCOL over alleged corruption

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday directed the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to conduct a forensic audit of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet extends tenure of WAPDA chief

The federal cabinet has on Tuesday confirmed the continuation of Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain’s tenure as the chairman of WAPDA by 5 more years. A notification...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM to launch Roshan Apna Ghar on Friday

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch the Roshan Apna Ghar programme on Friday, announced PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday. In a tweet...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

ADIB launches world’s first Islamic digital bank

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has launched “Amwali” — the world’s first Islamic digital proposition targeting youth between the age of 8...

Pakistan to increase power import from Iran to 70MW

Govt defers approval of new IGCEP

KP govt urged to abolish property tax on Peshawar industrial estates

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.