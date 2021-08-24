Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

ADIB launches world’s first Islamic digital bank

By Agencies

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has launched “Amwali” — the world’s first Islamic digital proposition targeting youth between the age of 8 to 18.

“Amwali is a ground-breaking proposition that brings together an entire suite of banking products and innovative technology to enable young customers to enjoy a whole new way of banking that is paperless, signatureless, and branchless,” the bank said in a statement, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

Co-created with the Founders Club the all-in-one banking solution is designed to empower young customers with a dedicated digital banking experience, access to financial knowledge, and personalised offers that fit their lifestyle, all under parental control, the statement said.

“ADIB has been building up its youth banking segment over the last decade,” Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, Philip King, said.

Article continues after this advertisement

The bank has over 100,000 customers under the age of 24 banking with us and our goal is to expand youth access to personalised and safe financial products and services as well as to empower them to establish a disciplined culture with regards to managing their finances, the King said.

Account-opening can be done easily and effortlessly.

Parents can open an Amwali account from their mobile phones through the ADIB mobile app. Upon activation, the child will simply download the Amwali app and activate their access to their bank account.

They will also pick a debit card design that can be used for regular and online shopping as well as through Apple Pay and other mobile wallets.

Through Amwali, the child will be able to receive regular allowances, send money to friends and family. The child will be able to create his or her saving goals and have access to a wide range of financial tools and knowledge resources.

In addition, parents will have the ability to have full access to their child’s account as well as manage and set controls on spending and cash withdrawals through real-time notifications.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan to increase power import from Iran to 70MW
Next articlePM to launch Roshan Apna Ghar on Friday
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil rises as full US clearance for Covid-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the US drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, stoking investor hopes...
Read more
World Business News

PayPal launches crypto buying and selling

NEW YORK: PayPal will allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week, the company said...
Read more
World Business News

Emirates ties up with Cemair in interline agreement

DUBAI: Emirates has signed an interline agreement with Cemair that opens up connections to six more destinations in South Africa through the airline’s gateways...
Read more
World Business News

Yemen currency clash deepens crisis in war-torn country

DUBAI: Alongside a grinding seven-year military conflict, Yemen's government and the Huthi rebels are locked in battle on another front - a currency war...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

ADIB launches world’s first Islamic digital bank

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has launched “Amwali” — the world’s first Islamic digital proposition targeting youth between the age of 8...

Pakistan to increase power import from Iran to 70MW

Govt defers approval of new IGCEP

KP govt urged to abolish property tax on Peshawar industrial estates

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.