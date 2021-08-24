PM to launch Roshan Apna Ghar on Friday

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch the Roshan Apna Ghar programme on Friday, announced PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday.

In a tweet in this regard, Faisal Javed Khan said the programme is being jointly launched with the collaboration of the finance ministry and the State Bank of Pakistan.

Roshan Apna Ghar is yet another great initiative for our overseas Pakistanis by @StateBank_Pak & @FinMinistryPak#RoshanApnaGhar by #RoshanDigitalAccount offers a Digital & repatriable solution for overseas Pakistanis’ real estate investment & mortgage financing needs in Pak — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 24, 2021

According to local media reports, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country is leading the project under which Pakistani diaspora are able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers are able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Under the initiative, the Pakistanis living abroad are able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

These accounts could also be used for investments in the stock exchange and property within Pakistan. The consumers would also have the option to either open a Pakistan currency or foreign currency account.