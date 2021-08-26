Sign inSubscribe
Over 63pc surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade: SBP

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with United State of America (USA) witnessed surplus of 63.58 per cent during first month of current financial year (1MFY22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year (1MFY21).

The overall exports to USA were recorded at $503.118 million during July FY22 against exports of $337.228 million during July FY21, showing a growth of 49.19 per cent, the central bank’s data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 19.73 per cent in first month, from $1.885 billion to $2.257 billion, the data added.

On the other hand, imports from the US during the period under review were recorded at $231.166 million against $170.985 million last year, showing an increase of 35.19 per cent in 1MFY22.

The overall imports rose by 51.70 per cent, from $3.557 billion to $5.396 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $271.952 million against $166.243 million during same period of last year, showing 63.58 per cent growth.

APP

