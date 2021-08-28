Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

‘Pakistan Prosperity Index’ reaches all-time high: think tank

By Monitoring Report

The Pakistan Prosperity Index (PPI) reached an all-time high of 135.9 in June 2021, an increase of 12.8 per cent after the decline in April and May 2021, said Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), an Islamabad-based think tank, in its latest report compiled by Business Recorder.

This figure signals an increase in economic prosperity at the back of higher business confidence and activity amid the fourth wave of Covid-19, added the institute.

According to details, the trade volume witnessed an increase of Rs548 billion year-on-year (YoY) and Rs360 billion month-on-month (MoM) on account of resumption of business activities and opening up of international markets.

Private sector borrowing from banks showed a surge of Rs170 billion YoY and Rs25 billion MoM increase. This increasing trend can be credited to lower cost of borrowing and a reduction in the budget deficit, which has reduced the government’s borrowing needs from the commercial banks thus reducing the crowding out effect.

Article continues after this advertisement

In the context of purchasing power, the YoY Inflation was reported at 9.7 per cent, while the MoM inflation clocked at negative 0.3 per cent. The prevalent high levels of inflation are at the back of hike in food and energy prices.

The report added that Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) increased by 4.36 per cent MoM. “This increase can be attributed to the higher demand emanating from ease in lockdown, mass vaccination and opening up of business. In addition, higher production cost fueled by higher energy prices, and supply side disruptions of raw material all had a fair share in restricting LSM’s output. Notwithstanding, the overall economic outlook, as measured by PPI, seems to be encouraging”.

“Addressing the supply side shocks of basic food items is pertinent to lower food inflation, which is the main cause of rising overall inflation in the economy. These supply side shocks call for more liberal trade measures and elimination of state intervention in the market,” it said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePrices of essential food items skyrocket
Next articleBitcoin fever reaches Honduras with first cryptocurrency ATM
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP approves Rs29bn for various uplift projects

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved 20 developmental projects worth Rs29 billion which also include the construction of ten new police stations...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s GSP-Plus status secure, Dawood assures

LAHORE: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday said that there is no need to be worried about...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gwadar new airport to be operational in Sept 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was informed in a recent meeting by the Secretary Aviation division that the progress...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to form National Gems & Jewellery Authority

The federal government is all set to form the National Gems & Jewellery Authority to cater to the export-related issues of the jewellers and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin fever reaches Honduras with first cryptocurrency ATM

TEGUCIGALPA: The first cryptocurrency ATM in Honduras opened this week as bitcoin backers sought to spur demand for virtual assets after neighboring El Salvador...

‘Pakistan Prosperity Index’ reaches all-time high: think tank

Prices of essential food items skyrocket

India’s Future files new case against Amazon in top court over $3.4bn retail deal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.