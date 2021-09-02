Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tharparkar’s Mai Bakhtawar airport to be made operational

By Monitoring Report

The Sindh government has decided to make Tharparkar’s Mai Bakhtawar airport operational, local media channels reported on Thursday.

According to details, a meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at Sindh Secretariat earlier this week. The meeting was attended by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) DG Khaqan Murtaza, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ijaz Ali Shah, and other officers.

The meeting was briefed on operationalisation of Mai Bakhtawar Airport.

The chief secretary said that the Sindh government has set up the “state-of-the-art airport which would not only benefit the people of Thar but also the companies working in Thar coal fields.

Article continues after this advertisement

He further said that under the MoU regarding the airport, the CAA is responsible for keeping the airport functioning.

The DG CAA assured that PIA and other airlines will operate chartered flights to and from the airport.

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
- Advertisement -
Previous articleEconomy heading in right direction: president
Next articleTesla’s China output halted for days in August on chip shortage – Bloomberg News
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PQA decides to reduce charges by 50pc for exporters

ISLAMABAD: In a move to facilitate exporters for increasing exports it has been decided that Port Qasim Authority (PQA) would reduce wet and dry...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR seeks exemption certificates

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought exemption certificates, details issued under greenfield industrial undertakings. Sources said that FBR has directed all Chief...
Read more
HEADLINES

Agriculture experts request delay release of wheat quota

Islamabad: The agriculture experts have asked the government to delay the release of the wheat quota for two months. The agriculture experts on the condition...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA reserves decision on Rs1.26/unit hike in power price for KE consumers

Karachitis may have to bear an additional burden of Rs1.26 per unit hike in power price on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee falls, hits record low at 166.98

The rupee hit a new low against the dollar as it dropped to Rs166.98 on Thursday, depreciating 11 paisas or 0.07 per cent. The...
Global trade

Trade gap widens by 133pc in 2MFY22

PSO under hot water as PM takes notice of oil transport

China’s Alibaba to invest $15.5bn for “common prosperity”

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.