Tharparkar’s Mai Bakhtawar airport to be made operational

The Sindh government has decided to make Tharparkar’s Mai Bakhtawar airport operational, local media channels reported on Thursday.

According to details, a meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at Sindh Secretariat earlier this week. The meeting was attended by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) DG Khaqan Murtaza, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ijaz Ali Shah, and other officers.

The meeting was briefed on operationalisation of Mai Bakhtawar Airport.

The chief secretary said that the Sindh government has set up the “state-of-the-art airport which would not only benefit the people of Thar but also the companies working in Thar coal fields.

He further said that under the MoU regarding the airport, the CAA is responsible for keeping the airport functioning.

The DG CAA assured that PIA and other airlines will operate chartered flights to and from the airport.