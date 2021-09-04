EU-Pak business forum to be launched on September 8

ISLAMABAD: The delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan is all set to launch the first-ever EU-Pakistan Business Forum here on September 8 for providing opportunities for EU and Pakistani businesses to enhance bilateral trade.

In this regard, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara while talking to APP said that the initiative was aimed at to promote and facilitate trade activities between Pakistan and EU with a focus to further enhance public interaction for boosting economic cooperation.

She said that such projects and forum would help further deepen relations between Pakistan and EU, strengthen people to people contacts, as well as contribute to the development of scientific and educational cooperation.

She informed the inauguration ceremony of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) was expected to be attended by the representatives of local SMEs from four key sectors including gems, jewellery and mining, information technology, handicrafts, fashion wear, and travel and tourism.

“We are confident that the business community – especially the small and medium enterprises will take full benefit from the upcoming forum and establish the right linkages to expand their trade in the EU market while the EU granted GSP+ concessions are in place,” Androulla Kaminara said.

She said the first part of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum in the federal capital will be followed by subsequent meetings in Lahore and Karachi later this year whereas more sectors including the agricultural and auto-parts manufacturers will also be included.

Kaminara said that the participants of this forum will also be informed about the European Union’s GSP+ scheme and the ways to benefit from it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GSP+ status provides two thirds of tariff lines duty free access to the EU market with the rest on preferential duties.