Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator’s warning

By Agencies

HONG KONG: Embattled Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it will restrict its services in Singapore days after the city state’s central bank said it should stop offering payment services.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore became the latest regulator to take aim at Binance, warning last week that its global platform, Binance.com, could be breaking the law by providing payment services to Singapore residents without an appropriate licence.

Binance.com will stop offering Singapore dollar payment options and Singapore dollar trading pairs from Sept. 10 and the app will be removed from the Singapore iOs and Google Play stores, it said in a post on its website.

The restrictions only apply to Binance’s global platform and not its Singapore platform, which Changpeng Zhao, the company’s chief executive has urged users to switch to.

Article continues after this advertisement

Crypto exchanges like Binance, which previously could serve almost all markets in the world via one platform, are now increasingly running into resistance from local regulators.

In recent months, regulators in Britain, Italy and Hong Kong have said Binance units are not authorised to carry out some activities in their markets, while Malaysia’s financial regulator reprimanded the exchange for operating illegally in the country. Bloomberg also reported earlier this year that Binance was under investigation by the US Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service.

Zhao said last month he wanted to improve relations with regulators.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKhusro invites Japanese automobile companies to work with Pakistani market
Next articlePetroleum, coal exports witness record 253pc increase in 1MFY22
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Saudi Arabia crude oil price cut for Asia shows demand concerns

LAUNCESTON: Saudi Arabia has cut the price of crude oil for October delivery to its customers in Asia by more than the market expected,...
Read more
World Business News

Amazon to remove content that violates rules from cloud service

NEW YORK: Amazon.com Inc plans to take a more proactive approach to determine what types of content violate its cloud service policies, such as...
Read more
World Business News

Taliban face looming financial and fuel crisis

PESHAWAR: After the Taliban seized Kabul’s control, all trade activities in Afghanistan came to a standstill, incurring huge financial losses to ordinary Afghanis as...
Read more
World Business News

Western Union restarts money transfers to Afghanistan

KABUL: Western Union has announced that it would resume its money transfer service to Afghanistan as the Taliban deal with enormous economic hurdles following...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Petroleum, coal exports witness record 253pc increase in 1MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The exports of petroleum and coal during the first month of FY2021-22 (1MFY22) grew by 252.96 per cent as compared to the exports...

Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator’s warning

Khusro invites Japanese automobile companies to work with Pakistani market

Amazon to remove content that violates rules from cloud service

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.