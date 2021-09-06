Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Petroleum, coal exports witness record 253pc increase in 1MFY22

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The exports of petroleum and coal during the first month of FY2021-22 (1MFY22) grew by 252.96 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, petroleum and coal worth $29,405 were exported as compared to the exports of $8,331 during the same period last year (1MFY21).

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of petroleum crude worth $28,283 were exported showing a growth of 100 per cent, as compared to no exports in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of petroleum products decreased by 40.38 per cent, as POL products worth $1,112 were exported in 1MFY22 as compared to the exports of $1,882 during 1MFY21.

APP

