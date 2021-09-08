Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee recovers 38 paisas against US dollar

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 38 paisas on Wednesday against the US dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs167.25 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs167.63.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs167.5 and Rs168.6 respectively.

The price of the euro was depreciated by Rs1.12 and closed at Rs197.80 against the last day’s trading of Rs198.92, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas a decrease of Rs1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs230.09 as compared to its last closing of Rs231.57.

Article continues after this advertisement

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs45.53 and Rs44.59 respectively.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s Ailaaj announces $1.6mn in seed funding to scale as full-stack digital healthcare platform
Next articleGovt to slash export cargo charges by 50pc
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Creation of software technology zones to increase exports and employment

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has announced that the Punjab government will set up a software technology zone in Lahore to...
Read more
HEADLINES

German delegation to visit Pakistan for exploring investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Ms Fareena Mazhar termed the forthcoming visit of the German delegation to Pakistan as a positive sign for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Readymade garment exports witnessed record increase 9.83pc

ISLAMABAD: The exports of Ready-made garments during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 9.83 per cent as compared to the exports of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Toyota announces over $100m investment to produce hybrid vehicles in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Following the government’s move to facilitate hybrid and electric vehicles through the new auto policy, Toyota has announced to invest over $100 million...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to slash export cargo charges by 50pc

The government is set to reduce port charges for export cargoes by 50 per cent in a bid to boost exports whereas the Port...

Rupee recovers 38 paisas against US dollar

Pakistan’s Ailaaj announces $1.6mn in seed funding to scale as full-stack digital healthcare platform

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Khusro directs Petroleum division to ensure gas supply to fertilizer plants

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.