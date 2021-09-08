Govt to slash export cargo charges by 50pc

The government is set to reduce port charges for export cargoes by 50 per cent in a bid to boost exports whereas the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) board has already approved a reduction of 50pc in port charges for export cargoes for the same purpose.

According to The Express Tribune, that the maritime affairs ministry had tabled a proposal in this regard before the Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics (CCoTL). The cabinet body has approved the proposal of reducing port charges (wet/dry, ie wharfage, port dues and pilotage) for export cargoes for a period of one year.

It was stated that the PQA board may examine the possibility of giving a similar benefit to the importers as well so that prices in the country are reduced.

While supporting the proposal, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood stated that it was a commendable initiative for the promotion of exports and added that logistics and transportation should be viewed in a holistic manner in order to develop linkages to make the whole process beneficial for increase in trade with other countries, especially the Central Asian states.

Moreover, it was decided that KPT should examine the possibility of reduction in port charges as was done by the PQA and put a proposal before the CCoTL through the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for consideration.