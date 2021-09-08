Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to slash export cargo charges by 50pc

By Monitoring Report

The government is set to reduce port charges for export cargoes by 50 per cent in a bid to boost exports whereas the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) board has already approved a reduction of 50pc in port charges for export cargoes for the same purpose.

According to The Express Tribune, that the maritime affairs ministry had tabled a proposal in this regard before the Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics (CCoTL). The cabinet body has approved the proposal of reducing port charges (wet/dry, ie wharfage, port dues and pilotage) for export cargoes for a period of one year.

It was stated that the PQA board may examine the possibility of giving a similar benefit to the importers as well so that prices in the country are reduced.

While supporting the proposal, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood stated that it was a commendable initiative for the promotion of exports and added that logistics and transportation should be viewed in a holistic manner in order to develop linkages to make the whole process beneficial for increase in trade with other countries, especially the Central Asian states.

Article continues after this advertisement

Moreover, it was decided that KPT should examine the possibility of reduction in port charges as was done by the PQA and put a proposal before the CCoTL through the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for consideration.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee recovers 38 paisas against US dollar
Next articleToyota announces over $100m investment to produce hybrid vehicles in Pakistan
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Creation of software technology zones to increase exports and employment

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has announced that the Punjab government will set up a software technology zone in Lahore to...
Read more
HEADLINES

German delegation to visit Pakistan for exploring investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Ms Fareena Mazhar termed the forthcoming visit of the German delegation to Pakistan as a positive sign for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Readymade garment exports witnessed record increase 9.83pc

ISLAMABAD: The exports of Ready-made garments during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 9.83 per cent as compared to the exports of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Toyota announces over $100m investment to produce hybrid vehicles in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Following the government’s move to facilitate hybrid and electric vehicles through the new auto policy, Toyota has announced to invest over $100 million...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to slash export cargo charges by 50pc

The government is set to reduce port charges for export cargoes by 50 per cent in a bid to boost exports whereas the Port...

Rupee recovers 38 paisas against US dollar

Pakistan’s Ailaaj announces $1.6mn in seed funding to scale as full-stack digital healthcare platform

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Khusro directs Petroleum division to ensure gas supply to fertilizer plants

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.